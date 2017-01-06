Featured
Top Story
More Top Stories
- Drivers should expect a messy commute for Tuesday
- Feds announce $10.8M in funding for new Georgian College innovation centre
- Two drivers found passed out behind the wheel charged with impaired driving
- Police warn drivers to be careful as kids head back to school 1
- Fire at Orillia residence forces several from their homes
- Bracebridge man in hospital after collision on closed snowmobile trail
CTV National News
- Andrew Scheer calls for ethics probe into PM Trudeau's vacation on Aga Khan's island
- Marineland charged with 6 new counts of animal cruelty: OSPCA
- Florida airport shooting suspect makes first court appearance
- 'Cold' calculation to determine value of lives lost in drunk-driving crash: expert
Links & Numbers
Extras
Canada
- 'Cold' calculation to determine value of lives lost in drunk-driving crash: expert
- Memorial to be held today for Canadian killed fighting ISIS militants in Syria
- Marineland charged with 6 new counts of animal cruelty: OSPCA
- 'I'll never experience this fear again': Canadian family recalls Florida shooting