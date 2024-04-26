BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person killed in highway 400 crash in Innisfil

    A look at Highway 400 on, May 20 (Rob Cooper/CTV News). A look at Highway 400 on, May 20 (Rob Cooper/CTV News).
    One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil on Friday.

    According to paramedics, seven vehicles were involved in the crash the happened at 5:45 p.m.

    Police say one person has died as a result of the crash while and second person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The highway remains closed between Highway 89 and County Road 88 in Cookstown.

    Traffic is being diverted to Highway 27.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

