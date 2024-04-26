One person killed in highway 400 crash in Innisfil

One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil on Friday.

According to paramedics, seven vehicles were involved in the crash the happened at 5:45 p.m.

Police say one person has died as a result of the crash while and second person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway remains closed between Highway 89 and County Road 88 in Cookstown.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 27.

This is an ongoing investigation.