BARRIE
Barrie

    • Ontario's 4th oldest Marathon Canoe Race is back

    2023 Marsh Mash race, Ontario's fourth-oldest Marathon Canoe and Kayak Race in Bradford Ont. (Andrew Welburn/ Marsh Mash Website) 2023 Marsh Mash race, Ontario's fourth-oldest Marathon Canoe and Kayak Race in Bradford Ont. (Andrew Welburn/ Marsh Mash Website)
    Share

    Ontario's fourth-oldest Marathon Canoe race in Bradford is back, and canoeists, kayakers, and stand-up paddleboarders have just one day left to register.

    "Bradford West Gwillimbury is proud to host Marsh Mash and welcome paddlers from all over Ontario to race on the Canal. We welcome visitors and residents with all experience levels to enjoy the opportunity to paddle the Holland Marsh," said Bradford Mayor James Leduc.

    The race will take a splash on Sat., May 11, at Sovereign Grace Church on 1466 5th Side Road.

    All racers will compete on the Canal that encircles the Holland Marsh.

    The Holland Marsh Canal can be seen on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015. (KC Colby/ CTV Barrie)

    Janice Matichuck and Peter Puddicombe organized and hosted the first Marsh Mash Canoe and Kayak Race back in July 1979.

    While setting up the race, they found the weed growth so dense that they had to physically "mash" their way through it, leading them to the name "Marsh Mash."

    Marsh Mash offers a variety of recreational categories for adults and children, ranging from 5.7 to 28 kilometres.

    The event is an official qualifier for the International Canoe Federation Canoe Marathon World Championships, sanctioned by the Ontario Marathon Canoe and Kayak Racing Association.

    Registration for all courses will close on Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

    In 2013, the event saw Mark Oldershaw and Adam van Koeverden, two Olympic medalists. Oldershaw won a bronze medal in the 1000 meter, while van Koeverden took home a silver medal in the 1000 meter at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

    A complete list of available races is available online.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION What King Charles' schedule being too 'full' to accommodate son suggests

    Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made headlines with his recent arrival in the U.K., this time to celebrate all things Invictus. But upon the prince landing in the U.K., we have already had confirmation that King Charles III won't have time to see his youngest son during his brief visit.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News