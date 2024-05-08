Ontario's 4th oldest Marathon Canoe Race is back

Ontario's fourth-oldest Marathon Canoe race in Bradford is back, and canoeists, kayakers, and stand-up paddleboarders have just one day left to register.

"Bradford West Gwillimbury is proud to host Marsh Mash and welcome paddlers from all over Ontario to race on the Canal. We welcome visitors and residents with all experience levels to enjoy the opportunity to paddle the Holland Marsh," said Bradford Mayor James Leduc.

The race will take a splash on Sat., May 11, at Sovereign Grace Church on 1466 5th Side Road.

All racers will compete on the Canal that encircles the Holland Marsh.

The Holland Marsh Canal can be seen on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015. (KC Colby/ CTV Barrie)

Janice Matichuck and Peter Puddicombe organized and hosted the first Marsh Mash Canoe and Kayak Race back in July 1979.

While setting up the race, they found the weed growth so dense that they had to physically "mash" their way through it, leading them to the name "Marsh Mash."

Marsh Mash offers a variety of recreational categories for adults and children, ranging from 5.7 to 28 kilometres.

The event is an official qualifier for the International Canoe Federation Canoe Marathon World Championships, sanctioned by the Ontario Marathon Canoe and Kayak Racing Association.

Registration for all courses will close on Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

In 2013, the event saw Mark Oldershaw and Adam van Koeverden, two Olympic medalists. Oldershaw won a bronze medal in the 1000 meter, while van Koeverden took home a silver medal in the 1000 meter at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

A complete list of available races is available online.