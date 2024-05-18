SIU investigating death of 28-year-old woman

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old woman in Midland on Saturday.

According to the SIU, on Thursday, Barrie Police Service officers arrested the woman on Coulter Street for outstanding warrants and following her arrest, she was taken to the station and held in a cell.

The next evening, on Friday, OPP transported the woman from the Barrie Police Service station to Central North Correction Centre.

Following the transport, the SIU says the woman was found unresponsive in the vehicle and transported to a hospital in Midland, where she was later pronounced deceased on Saturday.

The post-mortem is scheduled for May 20.

The SIU is urging anyone with information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.