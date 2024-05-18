Two people found dead in Bradford home

South Simcoe Police are investigating two people who were found dead in a Bradford home Friday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m. South Simcoe Police were contacted to perform a well-being check at a residence in the northwestern part of Bradford West Gwillimbury. When officers arrived at the scene, two people were found dead in the home.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau has since taken over the investigation. This is believed to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public.

More to come.