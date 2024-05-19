BARRIE
Barrie

    • What's open and closed on Victoria Day

    File image File image
    Share

    As Canadians prepare to celebrate Victoria Day on Monday, many businesses and government offices will be closed.

    What's closed:

    • Barrie City Hall
    • Orillia City Hall
    • Public libraries
    • Municipal service centers
    • Provincial government offices
    • Banks
    • All LCBO locations
    • Georgian Mall

     

    What's open:

    • Tanger Outlets - Cookstown
    • Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery   
    • Simcoe County Museum
    • Orillia Square Mall
    • Orillia Recreation Centre

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News