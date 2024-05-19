Driver charged after collision in Tiny Township

A driver is facing impaired and fail to remain charges after a collision early Saturday morning.

On May 18, at around 2:30 a.m. OPP arrived on the scene of a collision on Balm Beach Road West in Tiny Township and located a full-size pickup truck in the north ditch with significant damage.

The vehicle had knocked over a hydro pole, causing the wires to fall to the ground.

Initially, officers checked the vehicle and searched the surrounding area but were unable to find any occupants.

Further investigation led officers to locate the suspected driver of the pickup one hour later, inside a taxi cab, on Concession 9 of Tiny Township.

Officers noted the smell of alcohol on the suspect's breath he was then arrested and transported to detachment to provide a breath sample.

As a result of this investigation, a 31-year-old from Midhurst was arrested and charged with operation while impaired, operation while over 80 Milligrams, dangerous driving and fail to Remain.

The accused was released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on May 30, 2024.