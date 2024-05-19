BARRIE
Barrie

    • Two people rescued from house fire in Orillia

    Fire crews battled a house fire on Coldwater Road in Orillia, Ont, on May 18, 2024 (Courtesy: Orillia Fire Department). Fire crews battled a house fire on Coldwater Road in Orillia, Ont, on May 18, 2024 (Courtesy: Orillia Fire Department).
    Fire crews battled a large house fire in Orillia early Saturday morning.

    Crews were called to a home on Coldwater Road after receiving reports of smoke and flames coming from a house.

    When firefighters arrived, they located two people on the home's balcony, who were quickly rescued.

    The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway.

