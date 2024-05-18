Man charged after downtown Barrie fire

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fire in downtown Barrie on Saturday.

The fire happened on the corner of Essa Road and Tiffin just after 5:30 p.m. behind the Salvation Army building.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under an hour, ensuring the public's safety as no one was inside the building when the fire occurred.

On May 19, Barrie Police Services confirmed a man had been arrested in connection to the fire.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Barrie Police Services.