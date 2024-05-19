BARRIE
Barrie

    • The Oddity Market returns to Barrie

    A display at the Oddity Market in Barrie, Ont on May 18, 2024 (CTV News/David Sullivan). A display at the Oddity Market in Barrie, Ont on May 18, 2024 (CTV News/David Sullivan).
    

    The Oddity Market returned to Barrie this weekend.

    The annual two-day market at the East View Arena featured dozens of vendors specializing in unique, whimsical-themed items.

    The event also featured crystals, candles, glass walking, sword-swallowing performances, tarot cards and medium readings.

    The event was first brought to life in 2023 by Jeff Manning, a local resident who saw a need for whimsical and spooky events in the spring.

    Fuelled by his passion for the community, he decided to create his own event for everyone to enjoy.

    The event wrapped up at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

