Casino Rama sets the stage for rock nostalgia with new concerts

Casino Rama Resort is amping up its 2024 entertainment lineup with three new rock performances, promising fans a nostalgic journey.

Leading the charge is Scottish rock pioneers Nazareth, set to take the stage on August 22, with special guest Headpins.

Known for its international hits like 'Hair of the Dog' and 'Love Hurts,' Nazareth will bring its signature rock sound to the Orillia venue with the Canadian 80s band Headpins, led by Rosa Laricchiuta.

Following up, on September 7, Everclear, Sister Hazel and Bif Naked will team up to deliver a night of 90s rock.

Everclear, with its Grammy-nominated status and multi-platinum records, will treat fans to favourites like 'Santa Monica' and 'Father of Mine,' alongside Sister Hazel, whose chart-topping hit 'All for You' propelled it to mainstream success in the late 90s.

Canadian alt-punk rocker Bif Naked will join the lineup with her energetic performance and hit songs, 'Spaceman,' 'I Love Myself Today,' and 'Moment of Weakness.'

Rounding off the latest concert announcement is the legendary band Three Dog Night on September 21.

With a string of top 10 hits and record-breaking sales in the 70s, Three Dog Night remains a powerhouse in the world of rock music.

Led by founder and lead singer Danny Hutton, the band continues to captivate audiences with timeless classics like 'Joy to The World' and 'Mama Told Me (Not To Come).'

Fans can secure their tickets online starting May 11. Ticketmaster is the only authorized seller of Casino Rama Resort concert tickets.