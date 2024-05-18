OPP investigating crash in Minden Hills

OPP is investigating a crash that happened in Minden Hills on Saturday.

According to police, the crash happened on County Road 21 between Caribou Rd and Robertson Rd

Police have not provided details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.

County Road 21 is closed between Caribou Rd and Robertson Rd as police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story; more details will be provided as it becomes available.