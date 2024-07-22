Sarah McLachlan set to perform at Casino Rama in November

Canadian singer and songwriter Sarah McLachlan will hit the stage at Casino Rama with an intimate performance in November as part of her Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour with special guest Tiny Habits.

The three-time Grammy and 12 Juno award winner will return to the stage on Nov 1.

McLachlan has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and is best known for her international hit songs, such as 'Angel,' 'Building a Mystery,' 'Fallen,' and 'I Will Remember You.'

The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy album, released in October 1993, topped the charts in Canada and went platinum within weeks, selling over 3 million copies worldwide.

Officials with Casino Rama say the anniversary tour will see McLachlan play the beloved album in its entirety along with some of her most celebrated songs, including 'Possession,' 'Hold On,' and 'Good Enough.'

Tickets to see Sarah McLachlan go on sale for the general public on July 26 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets range in price from $65 to $140.