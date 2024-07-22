A dizzying turn of events leads to impaired boating charges

A boat circling uncontrollably in a lake caught the attention of those on shore.

Provincial police were called to Stewart Lake at 10:30 p.m. Friday after receiving numerous reports about a boat spinning out of control in the water.

Police determined the boat had hit a floating dock and was looping around in circles.

The driver had been ejected from the boat and had made his way to a nearby dock.

The boat and its driver were brought to shore where he was assessed by paramedics.

Police charged a 47-year-old MacTier man with impaired boating charges, as well as operating a non-human-powered pleasure craft without a lifejacket.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 27 to answer to his charges.

Police wish to remind vessel operators who are charged with impaired driving offences that they will suffer the same consequences as those operating motor vehicles, including an immediate 90-day driver's license suspension.