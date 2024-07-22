BARRIE
Barrie

    • A dizzying turn of events leads to impaired boating charges

    A boat on Buck Lake on Tue., Oct. 5, 2021. (Supplied) A boat on Buck Lake on Tue., Oct. 5, 2021. (Supplied)
    Share

    A boat circling uncontrollably in a lake caught the attention of those on shore.

    Provincial police were called to Stewart Lake at 10:30 p.m. Friday after receiving numerous reports about a boat spinning out of control in the water.

    Police determined the boat had hit a floating dock and was looping around in circles.

    The driver had been ejected from the boat and had made his way to a nearby dock.

    The boat and its driver were brought to shore where he was assessed by paramedics.

    Police charged a 47-year-old MacTier man with impaired boating charges, as well as operating a non-human-powered pleasure craft without a lifejacket.

    The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 27 to answer to his charges.

    Police wish to remind vessel operators who are charged with impaired driving offences that they will suffer the same consequences as those operating motor vehicles, including an immediate 90-day driver's license suspension.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE 'We failed,' says Secret Service director grilled on Trump assassination attempt

    Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that her agency failed in its mission to protect former U.S. President Donald Trump during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers of both major political parties demanding she resign over security failures that allowed a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at a campaign rally.

    Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt

    If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News