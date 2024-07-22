BARRIE
Barrie

    • Firefighters battle 2nd blaze at former Penetanguishene hospital

    Smoke is seen filling the sky at the former Beechwood Hospital on Church Street in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Mon., July. 22, 2024. (Supplied photo: OPP) Smoke is seen filling the sky at the former Beechwood Hospital on Church Street in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Mon., July. 22, 2024. (Supplied photo: OPP)
    Emergency crews responded to a fire at former Penetanguishene hospital shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

    This is the second time a fire has broken out at the former Beechwood hospital in Penetanguishene this year.

    No injuries have been reported at this time.

    Police ask drivers and residents to avoid the area while fire crews deal with the blaze.

    The investigation is ongoing.

