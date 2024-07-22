Cemetery stabbing assailant flees into the forest

Repair work at a cemetery turned ugly when a worker was stabbed.

Several people were working at the Collingwood Presbyterian Cemetery on Poplar Sideroad Friday afternoon.

At some point during the afternoon, one person stabbed a co-worker with a knife and fled into a nearby wooded area.

The victim was brought to a local hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries.

The Collingwood/Blue Mountains provincial police and the Huronia West OPP began searching for the absent worker and about an hour later, arrested him with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine and OPP Aviation Services.

As a result, OPP has now charged a 33-year-old Blue Mountains man with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of escaping lawful custody.

He attended a bail hearing on Saturday and will have future court dates at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood.