Stepfather remembers 23-year-old daughter following Midland homicide

On July 15, provincial police responded to a complex on Seventh Street by Ottawa Street in Midland around 1:00 p.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call. Julia's family says she called the police for help.

Police said when officers arrived, 23-year-old Julia Brady was found dead in the complex.

Police charged Justus Chester, 26, also of Midland, with second-degree murder.

Chester was located inside the apartment at the time of his arrest.

Julia's stepfather, Sean Graham, says the two met on Tinder's dating app about two months ago. Graham says there were no signs of issues between the young couple before her death.

People living in the apartment complex and along the quiet street call this tragic and shocking.

"It was kind of scary type thing. I live in the neighbourhood and because we know some of the people in the neighbourhood, it's kind of a scary situation," says one man who lives nearby.

Family members say Julia loved to swim and often enjoyed taking in sunsets. She was planning to return to school in the fall.

The OPP forensics identification unit was on the scene last week collecting evidence for its investigation.

Police say they will not comment as this incident is now before the courts.

Julia's family is holding a visitation Monday night in Ajax. They say they plan to have a celebration of life sometime next week at Sand Banks Provincial Park.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the family with funeral expenses.