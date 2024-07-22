Armed robbery at Innisfil gas bar

Trotters Esso in Innisfil was robbed by two men Saturday night.

South Simcoe Police say two armed suspects entered the gas bar and demanded cash from the register.

Police say one suspect had a knife, and it’s believed the second man had a gun.

Once the cash was obtained, the suspects fled on foot.

Police say the suspects are described as two men, aged 20 to 30 years, with thin builds and dark complexions.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area of Highway 89 and Shore Acres Drive, and Yonge Street area during the time of the robbery.

Police are also appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crime and has a dash cam video.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 905 775-3311, 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.