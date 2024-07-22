Employee ruins burglary attempt on Dunlop Street West

An employee of a Dunlop Street West business arrived at work and broke up a major theft in progress.

Barrie police say a worker showed up at 6:25 a.m. on Wednesday to find a large hole had been cut through a chain-link fence, allowing people to enter the compound.

A large piece of equipment had been stolen from a nearby business and was being loaded into a rental truck.

But when the employee showed up for work, three men fled in a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck without the goods.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: Male, white, wearing a black motorcycle helmet, a black leather jacket, grey sweatpants, and black gloves.

Suspect 2: Male, white, wearing a grey T-shirt, and khaki pants, holding a yellow safety vest over his face.

Suspect 3: Male, white, wearing a black hat, a black face mask, black gloves, black pants, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information or who may recognize any of the suspects from the supplied photographs is asked to contact Barrie police Const. Myers.