Deadly motorcycle crash in Georgina under investigation

York Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash in Georgina on Sunday.

According to police, the crash involving a car and a motorcycle happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of McCowan Road and Country Mile Lane.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 34-year-old from Georgina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV did not suffer any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the collision is urged to contact York Regional Police.