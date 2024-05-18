Slo-Pitch fundraiser for Special Olympics returns to Barrie

Hundreds participated in Saturday's 'Slo-Pitch for Special Olympics' softball tournament.

The annual event has raised money for Special Olympics athletes for the past eight years, allowing athletes of all abilities the opportunity to participate in sports.

"It's a great cause; it combines my passions of sports and wanting to give back, there are people in need, and they want to be able to play a sport, so they should have the funds to do so," said Dustin Agar, Tournament Organizer.

From humble beginnings with 16 teams, the tournament has blossomed into a grand event with 32 teams, doubling its impact by raising over 100-thousand dollars in support of Special Olympic athletes around Barrie in the last 8 years.

Each of the 32 teams had a Special Olympics athlete, and the tournament hopes to raise $15,000 this year.