BARRIE
Barrie

    • Slo-Pitch fundraiser for Special Olympics returns to Barrie

    Share

    Hundreds participated in Saturday's 'Slo-Pitch for Special Olympics' softball tournament.

    The annual event has raised money for Special Olympics athletes for the past eight years, allowing athletes of all abilities the opportunity to participate in sports.

    "It's a great cause; it combines my passions of sports and wanting to give back, there are people in need, and they want to be able to play a sport, so they should have the funds to do so," said Dustin Agar, Tournament Organizer.

    From humble beginnings with 16 teams, the tournament has blossomed into a grand event with 32 teams, doubling its impact by raising over 100-thousand dollars in support of Special Olympic athletes around Barrie in the last 8 years.

    Each of the 32 teams had a Special Olympics athlete, and the tournament hopes to raise $15,000 this year.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News