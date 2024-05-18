Firefighters battle large fire in Barrie

Firefighters battled a large building fire in Barrie on Saturday.

The fire happened on the corner of Essa Road and Tiffin just before 5:30 p.m. behind the Salvation Army building.

Firefighters swiftly extinguished the fire in under an hour, ensuring the safety of the public as no one was inside the building when the fire occurred.

According to the Barrie Fire Department, the cause of the fire is unknown and believed to be suspicious.

Anyone who may have witnessed the fire is asked to contact Barrie Police Services.