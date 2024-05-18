BARRIE
Barrie

    • Firefighters battle large fire in Barrie

    Firefighters battle fire at Essa Road and Tiffin Street, in Barrie, Ont on May 18, 2024 (CTV News/ Milke Lang). Firefighters battle fire at Essa Road and Tiffin Street, in Barrie, Ont on May 18, 2024 (CTV News/ Milke Lang).
    Share

    Firefighters battled a large building fire in Barrie on Saturday.

    The fire happened on the corner of Essa Road and Tiffin just before 5:30 p.m. behind the Salvation Army building.

    Firefighters swiftly extinguished the fire in under an hour, ensuring the safety of the public as no one was inside the building when the fire occurred.

    According to the Barrie Fire Department, the cause of the fire is unknown and believed to be suspicious.

    Anyone who may have witnessed the fire is asked to contact Barrie Police Services.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News