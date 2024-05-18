OPP investigating alleged assault in Midland

OPP continues to investigate an alleged assault that occurred in Midland two weeks ago, which resulted in one male suffering significant injuries.

On Sunday, April 28, OPP received an assault complaint that occurred near the intersection of King and Hanna Streets around 3:30 a.m..

The male victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment for his injuries.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP is seeking help from anyone with video evidence of the incident or anyone who may have witnessed it.