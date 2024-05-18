OPP Police Week returns to Orillia

OPP held its annual Police Week event in Orillia on Sunday.

"We are here because we want people to be aware that they can come up to us and they can approach us and ask us questions because there are a lot of things that people don't know about us and the services we provide on a daily basis," said OPP Constable Gilles Doiron.

The event at the Orillia Recreation Centre provided an open platform for the public to learn about policing and engage in meaningful conversations with officers, emphasizing their integral role in public services.

"Just being able to engage with the community, I want to help those who can't help themselves or have a voice, and this police week here is helping me go out in the communtiy and get involved," said OPP Cdt. Cynthia Pouliot.

The event is held each year by OPP.