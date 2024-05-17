City of Barrie highlights bylaws, asking residents to 'be a good neighbour'

The City of Barrie is reminding residents about the importance of adhering to municipal bylaws and the potential repercussions of non-compliance, asking everyone to "be a good neighbour."

"Bylaws are rules and regulations that are enforced by the City to maintain safety, order, and quality of life for residents," the City noted in a release issued ahead of the May long weekend.

The bylaws highlighted in the release cover various areas, including animal control, property maintenance, parking regulations, waste management, nuisance, and sign enforcement.

"We really just want to encourage people to be good neighbours so we can ensure a high standard of living for all residents," said Tammy Banting, manager of Enforcement Services. "It's important that all residents are aware of our bylaws and understand their obligations to comply with them. Ignorance of bylaws is not an excuse for breaking the law."

The City mentioned that common bylaw infractions addressed by Barrie Enforcement staff include animal control issues such as dogs off-leash or running at large, yard maintenance problems like garbage and debris on properties, neglecting lawn cutting, and having inoperable vehicles outside the property.

Parking violations, including parking on or over the sidewalk or curb, parking on boulevards, parking within 1.5 meters of a driveway, and parking in posted school zones, are also frequent issues.

Additionally, the City addresses smoking violations in and around parks, sports fields, recreation centers, and other city facilities, as well as nuisance and waste management issues such as illegal dumping on public property and improper waste disposal.

Penalties for bylaw violations can vary, with fines ranging from $30 to $1,000 and higher if the matter goes to court.

The City said its Enforcement staff handles nearly 60,000 enforcement matters every year.