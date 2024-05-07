Police investigate suspicious death in Midland

BARRIE
    Police are investigating a suspicious death that took place in the Town of Midland.

    On the night of April 20, Southern Georgian Bay officers responded to a report of a person injured on Borsa Lane near a public walkway that leads from King Street to a parking lot.

    The person was transported to a hospital in Toronto due to severe injuries and was later pronounced dead.

    Investigators believe the death is suspicious but consider it an isolated incident with no threat to public safety.

    The identity of the victim and the cause of death will not be released at this time.

    The Southern Georgian Bay Crime Unit is conducting an investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Regional Support Team, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

