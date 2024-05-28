Simcoe County paramedic recognized for quick actions that saved OPP officer

A Simcoe County paramedic credited with potentially saving an OPP officer's life earlier this year was named among the 2024 recipients of the Ontario Medal for Paramedic Bravery.

Geoff D'Eon was recognized for jumping into action on January 13 during a snowstorm and helping an injured officer lying in the path of oncoming traffic along Horseshoe Valley Road in Oro-Medonte.

According to the Ontario government release, D'Eon was travelling with his family and came up to a collision at the bottom of the hill involving multiple vehicles between Lines 3 and 4.

Despite being off-duty, D'Eon decided to stop and see if he could assist emergency services.

As he came up to the crash scene, he spotted an injured officer on the road and quickly pulled him to safety on the side of the road out of the way of approaching vehicles..

The officer was not involved in the collision, but had reportedly fallen on the slick roads.

"If not for the courageous actions of paramedic D'Eon, the officer could have been struck and killed," the release noted.

D'Eon was presented with his medal by Ontario Governor General Edith Dumont during a ceremony held Monday at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto.

The medals are awarded to paramedics who go above and beyond to help others, demonstrating notable bravery.