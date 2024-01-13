BARRIE
Barrie

    • Multiple collisions shut down section of Horseshoe Valley Road

    Emergency services tend to one of the crashes on Horseshoe Valley Road on Sat., Jan. 13, 2024 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News). Emergency services tend to one of the crashes on Horseshoe Valley Road on Sat., Jan. 13, 2024 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News).
    Share

    Several vehicles were involved in two crashes that shut down part of Horseshoe Valley Road Saturday afternoon.

    Police and emergency services responded to two separate crashes involving three vehicles each on Horseshoe Valley Road between Line 3 and Line 4.

    Simcoe County paramedics noted that the roadways were slick and said one of the vehicles involved was a tractor-trailer.

    Paramedics said only one patient was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the roadway was reopened shortly before 3 p.m.  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News