Multiple collisions shut down section of Horseshoe Valley Road

Several vehicles were involved in two crashes that shut down part of Horseshoe Valley Road Saturday afternoon.

Police and emergency services responded to two separate crashes involving three vehicles each on Horseshoe Valley Road between Line 3 and Line 4.

Simcoe County paramedics noted that the roadways were slick and said one of the vehicles involved was a tractor-trailer.

Paramedics said only one patient was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the roadway was reopened shortly before 3 p.m.