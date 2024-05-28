Judge expects resolution in murder case involving former Ont. fire captain

The former Brampton fire captain accused of murder in his wife's death appears headed for anticipated resolution in the case.

Justice Michelle Fuerst remanded James Schwalm, 40, to an in-person court appearance in Barrie next month for "anticipated resolution" following a judicial pretrial with the Crown and defence lawyer Joelle Klein Tuesday morning.

The body of Ashley Mines, 40, was discovered inside a burned SUV by provincial police on the morning of January 26, 2023, down an embankment along Arrowhead Road near Highway 26 in The Blue Mountains.

Schwalm and Milnes were married for more than 10 years and lived with their two young children in Collingwood.

In April, Schwalm waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the Collingwood courthouse and moved the matter directly to the Superior Court.

Schwalm has been behind bars since his arrest a week after his wife's body was found. He was initially charged with second-degree murder, but the charge was upgraded two weeks later to first-degree murder.

Court documents show Schwalm is also charged with committing an indignity to a body. Police allege he murdered his wife sometime between the 25th and 26th of January at their Collingwood home and then moved her body before it was found in the fiery wreck.

A first-degree murder conviction comes with a life sentence and no chance of parole for at least 25 years.