Barrie senior airlifted with serious injuries after motorcycle collision

One man was taken by air ambulance to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision in Dufferin County.

Police say the crash involving the motorcycle and an SUV happened on Sunday around 11:15 a.m. in the area of County Road 3 and County Road 11 in East Garafraxa.

A 75-year-old man from Barrie was airlifted to Toronto for treatment. His condition was not provided.

Investigators urge anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.