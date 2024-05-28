Stolen pickup truck involved in crash on Highway 400

In dawn's early light, an allegedly stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers on Highway 400.

Once the crash occurred, the two suspects from the pickup stole a grey Honda Fit from a driver who had stopped to offer assistance, said Sgt. Ted Dongelmans.

"Basically, we've got two suspects. The pickup truck was stolen from the Halton Region," said Dongelmans.

"We believe a good Samaritan who stopped to assist after the collision had their car stolen," said Dongelmans.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, remain at large.

The crash turned rush hour into a massive delay for many drivers.

Dongelmans said he expects the lanes to be closed for several hours as they bring in a crane to remove one of the loaded tractor-trailers.

He expects the two right lanes to remain closed until "later this evening" for the guardrail repairs.