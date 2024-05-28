SUV crashes onto Barrie property causing significant damage

Emergency crews attended the scene of a collision involving an SUV that left the road and crashed into a shed in Barrie.

Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to a property at the corner of Livingstone Street West and Sunnidale Road late Tuesday afternoon for the single-vehicle collision.

It appears the vehicle mounted a curb, crossed the sidewalk, and slammed into a fence before crashing into the shed.

Police and emergency services attend a crash on Livingstone Street West in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., May 28, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

The vehicle sustained front-end damage, including a broken windshield.

Police are investigating what caused the driver, a senior, to leave the roadway.

It's unclear if any injuries were reported, but it doesn't appear anyone was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on any charges.