BARRIE
Barrie

    • SUV crashes onto Barrie property causing significant damage

    Police and emergency services attend a crash on Livingstone Street West in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., May 28, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge) Police and emergency services attend a crash on Livingstone Street West in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., May 28, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
    Share

    Emergency crews attended the scene of a collision involving an SUV that left the road and crashed into a shed in Barrie.

    Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to a property at the corner of Livingstone Street West and Sunnidale Road late Tuesday afternoon for the single-vehicle collision.

    It appears the vehicle mounted a curb, crossed the sidewalk, and slammed into a fence before crashing into the shed.

    Police and emergency services attend a crash on Livingstone Street West in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., May 28, 2024. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

    The vehicle sustained front-end damage, including a broken windshield.

    Police are investigating what caused the driver, a senior, to leave the roadway.

    It's unclear if any injuries were reported, but it doesn't appear anyone was taken to the hospital.

    There is no word on any charges.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News