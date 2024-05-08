Upper Canada Mall celebrates 50 years with $50K donation

BARRIE
    This month, Upper Canada Mall is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in Newmarket by giving back to the community with a $50,000 donation to the Southlake Foundation.

    "The region has expanded dramatically in the past 50 years, and Upper Canada Mall has been keeping pace with this growth, with a 100,000-foot expansion in 2008 and a 40,000-foot expansion in 2018 when we welcomed Market & Co. We can't wait to see where the next 50 years take us as we continue to bring the brands people love closer to home," says Ryan Da Silva, Upper Canada Mall's director and general manager.

    Southlake Foundation has raised over $234 million since 1980 to support Southlake Regional Health Centre.

    The funds will be used to upgrade medical equipment and technology, improve infrastructure, expand patient programs, and educate staff.

    On May 25 and 26, guests are invited to a party at Market Court to celebrate 50 years with games, prizes, and a photo booth.

    The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 17600 Yonge Street.

    "We're honoured to receive this generous and thoughtful gift from Upper Canada Mall in celebration of their 50th Anniversary. Upper Canada Mall has been a long-time partner of the hospital, and we're so grateful for their continued support," said Jennifer Ritter, president and CEO of Southlake Foundation. 

