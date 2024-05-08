Caledon OPP investigate fatal crash

BARRIE
    Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision on Humber Station Road.

    Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a collision involving a car that struck the rear end of a commercial truck on Humber Station Road, north of King Street, just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

    The driver of the passenger vehicle, a 58-year-old Mono man, was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre and was later pronounced dead.

    Humber Station Road between Castlederg Sideroad and King Street was closed for several hours while the OPP reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

    Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

    If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

