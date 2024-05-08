Crown seeks 6 years jail time for Barrie woman guilty of impaired driving causing bodily harm

An emotional Cassie Korzenko walked into the Barrie Courthouse Wednesday morning with family members by her side ahead of a sentencing hearing.

Korzenko, 33, pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm 13 months after she crashed into three pedestrians in the south end of the city.

The court heard Korzenko got behind the wheel of her rental car on December 1, 2022, ran a red light at the Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive East intersection and struck the three pedestrians on their way to the Sadlon Arena.

Jeff Janes, a man named Sean and their caregiver Melanie Smith, all members of the community group Empower Simcoe, which provides support and care to people living with physical and intellectual disabilities, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Janes had to be intubated before being transferred by air ambulance to Toronto with skull, face and rib fractures, a broken shoulder and a brain bleed. He also developed a lung infection.

Sean, whose surname had not been released, was taken to Sunnybrook with a spinal fracture, broken arm, dislocated knee and cuts to his face. Both men required surgery.

Police investigate after three pedestrians are struck at Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive East in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Dec. 1, 2022. (Chris Garry/CTV News)

Smith suffered cuts to her head and a separated shoulder.

She walked into the courthouse on Wednesday with leg braces and a cane.

During her victim impact statement, Smith told the court how the collision altered her life.

"I feel disfigured," she said. "I have had pain every day since the accident."

She told the court that she gets anxious when driving, and fearful of potential impaired drivers.

Janes' mother read his statement to the court on her son's behalf. He described his painful and slow recovery since the crash, noting his brain injury, its impact on his short-term memory, and how he requires 24-hour support.

"I am unable to live alone," his mother read to the court. "I wanted to get a job, cook my own meals ... I am sad I cannot do that anymore."

Korzenko then addressed the court and the victims, saying, "I'm deeply sorry you have to live with this daily."

She added that she has remained sober. " I'm just really, really sorry."

Police investigate after three pedestrians are struck at Bayview Drive and Mapleview Drive East in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Dec. 1, 2022. (Chris Garry/CTV News)

The court heard the crash caused a chain reaction, damaging other vehicles; however, no other injuries were reported.

First responders said Korzenko appeared out of it behind the wheel.

She reportedly told firefighters "she hit the people" and had used drugs earlier in the day.

Korzenko was found to have fentanyl, methamphetamines and other opioids in her system that were not prescribed for medical use.

The Barrie woman spent over a month behind bars before being granted bail to a surety. Loved ones told CTV News she had struggled for years with opioid addiction.

"I am asking you to impose a very significant sentence," Crown attorney Mary Anne Alexander said, adding Korzenko created "chaos and destruction" on the evening of the collision.

Alexander emphasized Korzenko's choice to drive that evening, noting she was impaired and speeding.

The Crown argues that Korzenko should spend six years behind bars and be banned from driving for at least 10 years.

In contrast, the defence is seeking two years of jail time.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 31.

With files from CTV 's Kim Phillips