    • Garage fire sends resident to hospital

    Emergency crews responded to a report of an electrical heater on fire in a detached garage on Spring Lake Road in Huntsville Ont., on April, 26, 2024.
    A small garage fire sent a resident to the hospital in Huntsville.

    On Thursday evening, emergency crews responded to a report of an electrical heater on fire in a detached garage on Spring Lake Road in Dwight.

    Firefighters discovered a small blaze in an electrical outlet box on an interior wall of the garage with an electrical heater plugged into it.

    Emergency crews isolated the electricity and extinguished the smoke and flames.

    One resident was sent to the Huntsville Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

    The individual has since been released and is recovering at home.

    The damage caused by the fire is estimated to be under 1,000 dollars. 

