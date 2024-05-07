BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man arrested for breaking into Barrie senior's home in east end, police say

    A 42-year-old man accused of breaking into a senior's home in the early morning hours on Tuesday faces charges.

    According to police, the homeowner reported hearing someone breaking the glass at the back of the house and entering the home on Poyntz Street in the city's east end.

    "Responding officers were on scene within 90 seconds and immediately contained the area," stated the Barrie police service in a release.

    Police say the man entered the house but " hastily exited" as soon as officers arrived.

    Officers spotted the suspect running from the home and chased him, taking him into custody without further incident.

    The accused faces charges of breaking and entering and failing to comply with a probation order.

    He has been held in custody to await a bail hearing.

