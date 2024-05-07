Barrie city council proposes new turf sports field along waterfront

The City of Barrie is looking to take a step forward with plans for a new multi-use sports field along the waterfront, which will be brought to the general committee this week.

The proposed motion includes the recommendation for the field to feature a turf surface.

With only two existing turf fields in Barrie, Maple Ridge Secondary School and J.C. Massie Field at Georgian College, both owned and operated by their respective institutions, the City has identified the urgent need for a third turf field.

"When you think about the growth here in the City of Barrie, the number of people that are moving here, certainly we need to have more recreational space than we had in the past," said Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall.

The proposed premium synthetic turf surface for a multi-use field at South Shore Park is part of a larger $4.5 million project, which also includes relocating Barrie's Sea Cadets to a new facility.

However, the project has faced opposition from residents concerned about preserving the waterfront's natural greenery.

"I can understand there is a need for facilities. I don't necessarily see that they have to remove the last piece of natural planting in the City to do that," stated Bill Scott, former chair of the Allandale Neighbourhood Association.

Design concept for a new multi-purpose field along the Allandale Waterfront in Barrie, Ont. (Source: City of Barrie)

In contrast, the proposal has garnered support from various quarters, including the Barrie Soccer Club, which sees the potential for expanded recreational space as beneficial for multiple groups.

The Club said, "We asked the City to consider additional 'all weather' field space as youth soccer is trending to be an eight-to-nine month outdoor sport, and fields of this nature are so desperately needed. A recreational space would benefit not only Barrie SC, but likely many other youth clubs, including the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets of Barrie."

That sentiment was echoed by local business owners who could benefit from more downtown traffic.

"Anything we can do to help bring families downtown and rejuvenate the businesses down here would be great," noted Joe Turner, general manager of Donaleigh's Irish Public House.

If approved by council on May 15, the project aims to start construction in October and be completed in July 2025, pending the successful completion of the permit phase this summer.