OPP responds to apparent video of officer supporting anti-Trudeau government protestors 

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it's investigating an interaction between a uniformed officer and anti-Trudeau government protestors after a video circulated on social media.

The cell phone video captured an OPP officer speaking freely and expressing his support for the protestors.

"I'm on board with you guys, but just no profanity," said Officer Stephenson.

With an apparent anti-Trudeau government protest outside on Thursday during an electric vehicle announcement by the Prime Minister at Honda manufacturing in Alliston, Ont., the officer can then be heard saying:

"There's 6,000 of us employed on the OPP. I'm pretty sure that not 6,000 voted for Trudeau," said Stephenson.

The interaction caught the attention of the OPP on Friday.

"The video has raised concerns about professionalism and depicts opinions that are not in line with the OPP's values," said OPP Sergeant Rob Simpson.

The officer appeared to comment on and agree with the man's criticisms of the criminal justice system. The OPP said it is reviewing the matter and taking it seriously.

"The OPP respects everyone's right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. We also recognize the rights of the general public, local residents and elected officials to a safe environment," said Simpson.

While the prime minister didn't address the incident directly, he reinforced the public's right to peaceful protest.

"In a democracy, your freedom to disagree with the government is something we perhaps take for granted here in Canada, but that they cannot take for granted in far too many places around the world," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Chris Lewis, a CTV Public Safety Analyst and Former OPP Commissioner said "I think it creates a perception in the public that police are politicized, and that shouldn't be the case."

Lewis said the officer appeared professional in his interaction with the protestor.

"Where I think he crossed the line is when he started talking about members of the OPP that maybe didn't vote for the Prime Minister, and that's not his role to get involved in that political end of things. Expressing his own support for them, etc., you need to stay neutral when you're in those roles," said Lewis.

The OPP told CTV News it would not be providing further information on the investigation or the officer's status, saying it remains committed to maintaining the public's trust and confidence in the communities it serves.