    One person charged following shootings in Bradford

    South Simcoe Police cruiser at night. File image. (CTV News)
    One person has been charged following a series of shootings in August and September in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

    According to police, following a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to determine that the shootings, which took place on August 4th, at a school on West Park Avenue and again on September 9th, near Langford Blvd and Ashford Road, were connected.

    Police say that no injuries were reported in either incident.

    Police have not released the identity and age of the man accused, however, police say he has been charged with firearm-related offences.

    Anyone with further information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

