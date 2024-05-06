Young boy praised by police for good deed

A young boy is proving wisdom in doing the right thing doesn't necessarily come with age.

Over the weekend, 11-year-old Kaiden was out on his scooter, spending some time with his mother on a trail in Bradford. It was then that, according to the South Simcoe Police Service, Kaiden spotted a large amount of cash scattered all along the trail.

While many eyes would surely light up at the sight of money up for grabs, young Kaiden is being celebrated for his exceptional act. With his mother by his side, he promptly picked up the cash and handed it over to the police, entrusting them with the task of finding its rightful owner.

Police have not disclosed how much money was found, describing the amount required to obtain it.

Individuals who believe the cash belongs to them can contact the South Simcoe Police's non-emergency line.