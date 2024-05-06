BARRIE
Barrie

    • Young boy praised by police for good deed

    Young Kaiden and his mother Samantha are shown after turning in a large amount of cash they discovered on Sun. May 5, 2024 (Courtesy: South Simcoe Police Service). Young Kaiden and his mother Samantha are shown after turning in a large amount of cash they discovered on Sun. May 5, 2024 (Courtesy: South Simcoe Police Service).
    Share

    A young boy is proving wisdom in doing the right thing doesn't necessarily come with age.

    Over the weekend, 11-year-old Kaiden was out on his scooter, spending some time with his mother on a trail in Bradford. It was then that, according to the South Simcoe Police Service, Kaiden spotted a large amount of cash scattered all along the trail.

    While many eyes would surely light up at the sight of money up for grabs, young Kaiden is being celebrated for his exceptional act. With his mother by his side, he promptly picked up the cash and handed it over to the police, entrusting them with the task of finding its rightful owner.

    Police have not disclosed how much money was found, describing the amount required to obtain it.

    Individuals who believe the cash belongs to them can contact the South Simcoe Police's non-emergency line.

     

      

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News