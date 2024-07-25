BARRIE
Barrie

    • Loose wheel hits 4 vehicles on Highway 400 in Innisfil

    Police say a wheel came loose from this vehicle while travelling along Highway 400 in Innisfil, Ont., and struck several vehicles on Thurs., July 25, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police say a wheel came loose from this vehicle while travelling along Highway 400 in Innisfil, Ont., and struck several vehicles on Thurs., July 25, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Four vehicles sustained damage while travelling along Highway 400 in Innisfil Thursday morning after a wheel came loose.

    Provincial police are urging motorists to have wheel nuts checked regularly and retorqued after the latest incident along the 400 at Highway 88 in Innisfil.

    According to police, the male driver had just had work done on the car's wheels and had driven only about 40 kilometres before it flew off.

    Police say one wheel nut became lodged in the windshield of another vehicle.A nut from a loose wheel lodged in the windshield of another vehicle travelling along Highway 400 in Innisfil, Ont., on Thurs., July 25, 2024. (Source: OPP)

    No injuries were reported.

    A similar situation happened last week when a wheel came loose from a van travelling southbound along the 400, south of Barrie at McKay Road, and struck a northbound SUV, sending three people to the hospital.

    Police described the injuries in that case as minor.

