Centennial Park Boat Launch parking lot at Orillia's waterfront reopens

Centennial Park Boat Launch parking lot at Orillia's waterfront has reopened in time for the weekend following weeks of delays and roadblocks.

The $1.5 million reconstruction project started in April to improve parking and pedestrian safety and offer picnic and rest areas, and was set to open July 1.

City councillors cited product delays and inclement weather among the factors that caused the setback.

"The City of Orillia has invested significantly in revitalizing our downtown waterfront area, and we are excited for this area to be reopened as we welcome residents and visitors alike to our beautiful downtown waterfront this summer," said Mayor Don McIsaac.

The parking lot has over 80 spaces for vehicles, including those with boat trailers.

What to Know

Parking at the Centennial Park Boat Launch is free for regular vehicles. Anyone with a boat trailer must follow the city's Boat Trailer Parking Program, which runs every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until October 15.

Orillia residents and those who pay taxes to the city can park boat trailers for free by showing a 2024 Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit. Without this permit, parking with a boat trailer costs $10 per hour, up to a maximum of $50 per day.