Bradford woman wins over $85K on free play lottery ticket

    Lyudmila Lazareva of Bradford won the LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $85,534.20 in the June 22, 2024, draw. (Source: OLG) Lyudmila Lazareva of Bradford won the LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $85,534.20 in the June 22, 2024, draw. (Source: OLG)
    A woman from Bradford couldn't believe her luck when she won over $85,000 with a free play lottery ticket.

    Lyudmila Lazareva said she's been playing the lottery for decades, and this was her first big win.

    "It was late evening when I checked my ticket on the OLG app. When I saw the prize amount, I felt my blood pressure start to rise," the retired grandmother said after realizing she had won $85,534.20 in the June 22 Lotto 6/49 draw.

    "My husband was sleeping next to me. Frantic, I woke him up saying, 'Oh! Mamma Mia!' over and over again," she recalled.

    The winning ticket was printed at the Circle K on Holland Street in Bradford.

    "I'm overwhelmed and happy. I feel so many emotions at once," Lazareva said. "I plan on sharing this win with my family. They mean the world to me."

    The next Lotto 6/49 draw is Saturday, with an estimated $32 million jackpot up for grabs.

