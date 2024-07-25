Bradford woman wins over $85K on free play lottery ticket

A woman from Bradford couldn't believe her luck when she won over $85,000 with a free play lottery ticket.

Lyudmila Lazareva said she's been playing the lottery for decades, and this was her first big win.

"It was late evening when I checked my ticket on the OLG app. When I saw the prize amount, I felt my blood pressure start to rise," the retired grandmother said after realizing she had won $85,534.20 in the June 22 Lotto 6/49 draw.

"My husband was sleeping next to me. Frantic, I woke him up saying, 'Oh! Mamma Mia!' over and over again," she recalled.

The winning ticket was printed at the Circle K on Holland Street in Bradford.

"I'm overwhelmed and happy. I feel so many emotions at once," Lazareva said. "I plan on sharing this win with my family. They mean the world to me."

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is Saturday, with an estimated $32 million jackpot up for grabs.