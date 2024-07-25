BARRIE
Barrie

    • 3 teens suspected of vandalizing Barrie elementary school

    Cans of spray paint are seen in this stock photo. (cottonbro/Pexels) Cans of spray paint are seen in this stock photo. (cottonbro/Pexels)
    Share

    Police in Barrie are investigating after they say three teens spray-painted an "inappropriate image and some racial remarks" on the doors of an elementary school.

    According to the police service, the teens were caught on surveillance video around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the school on Cundles Road East.

    The authorities say the trio vandalized the rear doors of the building.

    Police think all three suspects are male, but they can't share video or pictures of them because of rules in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    "Senseless acts of vandalism such as this are unacceptable and require immediate attention, that can be costly, by staff associated with the school," Barrie police corporate communications coordinator Peter Leon stated in a Thursday release. "If anyone can help police with this investigation, the assistance will be greatly appreciated."

    They ask anyone with information on the matter to email the investigating officer.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Melania Trump to tell her story in memoir, 'Melania,' scheduled for this fall

    Former first lady Melania Trump has a memoir coming out this fall, 'Melania,' billed by her office as 'a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence.' It's the first memoir by Trump, who has been mostly absent as her husband, former U.S. President Donald Trump, seeks to return to the White House.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News