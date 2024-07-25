3 teens suspected of vandalizing Barrie elementary school

Police in Barrie are investigating after they say three teens spray-painted an "inappropriate image and some racial remarks" on the doors of an elementary school.

According to the police service, the teens were caught on surveillance video around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the school on Cundles Road East.

The authorities say the trio vandalized the rear doors of the building.

Police think all three suspects are male, but they can't share video or pictures of them because of rules in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"Senseless acts of vandalism such as this are unacceptable and require immediate attention, that can be costly, by staff associated with the school," Barrie police corporate communications coordinator Peter Leon stated in a Thursday release. "If anyone can help police with this investigation, the assistance will be greatly appreciated."

They ask anyone with information on the matter to email the investigating officer.