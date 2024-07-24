Barrie-Innisfil MPP 'blacked-out' and crashed car into window of child care centre

Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.

On Friday morning, Barrie-Innisfil MPP and Environment Minister Andrea Khanjin crashed her vehicle into Guiding Stars Childcare, an incident that staff say could have been much worse.

"Every day, there is a spot where they sit for a cycle at that exact time. It was a beautiful day out. They wanted to stay outside, you know, a little bit longer. So thank God they did," said Michelle Hachey, the child care centre's supervisor.

Photos show the collision caused significant damage, sending large shards of glass to the floor inside the centre.

Barrie police confirmed no injuries were reported and charges wouldn't be laid as the incident occurred on private property.

Surveillance cameras show Khanjin immediately went inside to see the damage, but despite her office being located in the same plaza, staff at the child care centre said they hadn't seen her since.

Hachey said she gave her contact information to Khanjin's husband following the collision.

"I was really expecting her to just contact somebody, anything, to say, 'Hey, I'm okay. How are you guys?' Nothing," Hachey said.

On Monday, the centre received a visit from one of Khanjin's staff members who had letters on behalf of the MPP for the families of the children who would have been in the toddler room at the time of the collision.

It reads in part, "I am 31 weeks pregnant with my second child, and on Friday, as I was parking to go into the office, I blacked out while behind the wheel of my car. Thank God no one was injured during the accident."

The letter stated that Khanjin spoke with her doctor and had decided to stop driving "for the foreseeable future."

It concluded, "I am devastated by what happened on Friday. I still feel horrible."

Hachey said the letter lacks an apology.

The centre's staff grew more upset after Khanjin was spotted at her annual community barbecue on Sunday.

"All we want in front of it was [for her] to say, 'I'm so sorry this happened,'" Hachey explained.

The owner of the child care centre told CTV News he received a text message in which the MPP accepted responsibility for the collision, but he said it was not enough, adding that an apology is owed to the staff and families.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Khanjin's press secretary issued a statement in response to CTV News' request for comment and pointed out how difficult the crash had been for the MPP as a mother.

It reads, "The incident was very unfortunate, and I am deeply sorry to those that were impacted. I am thankful that nobody was hurt, and will assist in whatever way I can."