Barrie south end road extension on track, north extension significantly delayed

Trees have been planted along a road extension in Barrie aimed at improving traffic flow through the city's south end.

Crews are undertaking final boulevard work this week, with several other items on the agenda, including construction on:

off-road cycle track

asphalt strip adjacent to the curb

multi-use trail to connect Harvie Road

topsoil to prepare for sod placement

The road connects Caplan Avenue to Harvie Road, and is expected to open to motorists in the fall.

The City says property acquisitions have delayed the north extension project, which will link Harvie Road to Essa Road, until 2029.