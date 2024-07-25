BARRIE
Barrie

    • Family of 4 and dog escape basement fire in Huntsville

    Officials say there wasn't a working smoke alarm where the fire started in the basement of a Domtar Road home in Huntsville, Ont., on Thurs., July 24, 2024. (Source: Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department) Officials say there wasn't a working smoke alarm where the fire started in the basement of a Domtar Road home in Huntsville, Ont., on Thurs., July 24, 2024. (Source: Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department)
    A family of four and their dog escaped when a fire broke out in the basement of their Huntsville home Wednesday evening.

    Officials say the two adults and two children got out of the house on Domtar Road, met at a meeting place in their yard and called 911.

    Huntsville/Lake of Bays firefighters arrived to find smoke on the main floor sifting up from the basement.

    They say the fire was contained to the electrical panel and did not spread to the rest of the house.

    No injuries were reported.

    Damage is estimated at 10,000.

    "The home had working smoke alarms on the ground floor and second floor outside of the bedrooms. However, where the fire started, there was no working smoke alarm to protect the family," the fire service noted.

    Fire officials recommend checking batteries and expiration dates on smoke alarms and having one on every level.

