BARRIE
Barrie

    • New rental complex under construction in Collingwood

    Residences at Silvercreek in Collingwood, Ont. (Artist rendering) Residences at Silvercreek in Collingwood, Ont. (Artist rendering)
    Share

    Construction is now underway on a new rental housing development in Collingwood.

    The Residences at Silvercreek on Prince of Wales Drive, formerly Highway 26, is a three-building, four-storey complex that will house nearly 190 apartment suites, which will increase the number of rentals in town by 33 per cent.

    The complex will have open-concept suites with views of Georgian Bay, Blue Mountain Ski Resort, and Cranberry Marsh.

    "Residences at Silvercreek is an effort across our group of companies, with resources leveraged and expertise utilized among several of our business units," stated Jason Castellan, co-founder and CEO of Skyline Group of Companies.

    "With the town having a vacancy rate of only 2.5 per cent as of October 2023, we are proud to be providing new rental housing where it is needed most, bringing forward an opportunity for more people to live and work in this town," Castellan continued.

    The complex will also house a 4,800 square-foot central amenity space with a kitchen, games room, gym, outdoor terrace, hot tub and pickleball court.

    The development project is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2026.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Avian flu: Risk to humans grows as outbreaks spread, warns expert

    H5N1 or avian flu is decimating wildlife around the world and is now spreading among cattle in the United States, sparking concerns about 'pandemic potential' for humans. Now a health expert is urging Canada to scale up surveillance north of the border.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News