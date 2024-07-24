Female allegedly assaulted in moving vehicle by suspect with brass knuckles

Police in Owen Sound arrested two people following an alleged assault in a moving vehicle that sent one individual to the hospital.

Authorities say the incident happened last week as the vehicle travelled in the area of 16th Street East and 9th Avenue East.

According to police, the complainant said she was "intentionally poked in the eye and punched repeatedly by associates of hers, one of which was wearing brass knuckles."

Emergency crews took her to a local hospital where she was treated and released. The extent of her injuries were not provided.

That same day, officers arrested a 24-year-old local woman and charged her with assault.

The following day, a 33-year-old man was arrested on an unrelated matter and allegedly found in possession of brass knuckles.

He faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, as well as failure to comply with an undertaking and probation order.

He was later released from police custody.

Both of the accused in the case have court dates scheduled for next month.